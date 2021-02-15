Car reported ‘over the edge’ on Highway 154 at Windy Gap, rescue underway

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Emergency crews have responded to a reported "vehicle over the side" on Highway 154 just a few miles up the Pass from Santa Barbara.

The accident reported around 4:45am Monday near San Marcos Road. The California Highway Patrol incident website says the vehicle is 200 feet over the edge. Fire and medics are on the scene.

Lanes on Highway 154 remain open.

This is a developing story and updates will be made when more information is available.