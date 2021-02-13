One person seriously injured in rollover crash east of Santa Maria

Traffic

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif. - One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning after a high-speed rollover crash on Betteravia Road east of Santa Maria.

The crash happened around 9:17 a.m. Santa Barbara County Fire crews responded to the scene along with one Santa Maria City Fire engine at Betteravia and Rosemary Road.

The first arriving engine reported a single-vehicle rollover where the car appeared to have been traveling at high speeds.

One person was trapped inside the car and required extensive extrication by firefighters to be saved. That person was removed and found to have critical injuries. A Cal Star helicopter transported the victim to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital's Trauma Center for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by law enforcement.

Some traffic restrictions were in place in the immediate area.