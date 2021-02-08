Skip to Content
Structure fire breaks out off Main Street near HWY 101 in Santa Maria

City of Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria City officials have asked residents to avoid the area immediately surrounding the 1400 block of E. Main Street due to a structure fire Monday evening.

As of 4:54 p.m., firefighters said the burn was contained to a utility room on the second floor.

No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident.

Crews said they will be on scene for one to two more hours.

https://twitter.com/City_SantaMaria/status/1358942401549635584

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

