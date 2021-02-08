Structure fire breaks out off Main Street near HWY 101 in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria City officials have asked residents to avoid the area immediately surrounding the 1400 block of E. Main Street due to a structure fire Monday evening.
As of 4:54 p.m., firefighters said the burn was contained to a utility room on the second floor.
No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident.
Crews said they will be on scene for one to two more hours.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
