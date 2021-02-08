Law enforcement pursues car through Goleta

Traffic

GOLETA, Calif. - A high-speed chase snaked its way through Goleta Monday evening.

California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office were involved in the chase.

Details are limited, but CHP confirmed the chase started just before 5 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Highway 1 near Lompoc.

According to viewers, the chase then wound up on surface streets in Goleta.

It ultimately ended on Cathedral Oaks near Brandon Drive. Sheriff's deputies at the scene said the vehicle involved had been stolen out of Santa Maria. Two women and one man were arrested.

Drugs did not appear to be involved.

Check back for additional details.