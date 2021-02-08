Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI for Sunday night crash in SLO

Traffic

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A driver of a vehicle that crashed in San Luis Obispo Sunday night was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. at a roundabout on Tank Farm Road.

Photos posted by the San Luis Obispo Police Department show a dark colored sedan with major rollover damage.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured, police said.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department assisted with the call.