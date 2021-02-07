Man killed in motorcycle crash north of Oxnard

Traffic

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - One man is dead and another has serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Highway 232 north of Oxnard Saturday.

The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the 232 west of Montgomery Avenue.

California Highway Patrol investigated the incident and determined that a 53-year-old Santa Paula man had been trying to make a U-turn in a 2012 Camry from the northbound to southbound lanes on the 232 when he was struck by an oncoming motorcycle in the southbound lanes.

The motorcycle, driven by a 35-year-old Oxnard man, reportedly hit the driver's side door of the Camry causing both men to suffer serious injuries.

The motorcyclist was immediately transported to Ventura County Medical Center by AMR Ambulance but later passed away at the hospital.

The Camry driver was also hospitalized with major injuries.

CHP shut down both lanes of the 232 in the area for two hours to investigate the crash and clean up.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information is urged to contact Ventura CHP at 805-662-2640.