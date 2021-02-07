Closures to shift around chasm on HWY 101 near Big Sur
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans reported they are shifting the road closures around the chasm that formed in Highway 101 during last month's rainstorms.
Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said the northern closures will be moving to the area just south of Esalen Institute. The southern closure is being moved just north of Pacific Valley School.
These changes will go into effect starting Monday.
Previously the highway closures were located at Ragged Point and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn.
The impressive and unnerving chasm opened up after significant runoff weakened the area amidst 48 hours of heavy rain at the end of January.
Engineers believe the rains sent debris flowing from the Dolan Fire burn scar which added to the damage.
Crews are still assessing the area to determine how to move forward.
There is no date set for repairs at this time.
The chasm is located about 30 miles north of the San Luis Obispo County line.
