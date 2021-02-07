Closures to shift around chasm on HWY 101 near Big Sur

Traffic

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans reported they are shifting the road closures around the chasm that formed in Highway 101 during last month's rainstorms.

Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said the northern closures will be moving to the area just south of Esalen Institute. The southern closure is being moved just north of Pacific Valley School.

These changes will go into effect starting Monday.

The northern closure of #Hwy1

is now just south of Esalen. The southern closure will move to north of Pacific Valley this Monday. Work to clear culverts, and rocks continues. No word on when the assessment at Rat Creek will be complete or when repairs will begin. @CaltransD5 pic.twitter.com/K7e7tNxpVt — Jim Shivers (@PIOJimShivers) February 6, 2021

Previously the highway closures were located at Ragged Point and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn.

#Hwy1 #BigSur Update: Here’s more drone video by @CHP_Monterey. Our crews continue working daily on cleanup & damage review along entire route, not just Rat Creek washout, which remains CLOSED from Ragged Pt to Deetjen’s Inn. But town of Big Sur is OPEN from north (Carmel side). pic.twitter.com/ozRSw2EnXp — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) January 31, 2021

The impressive and unnerving chasm opened up after significant runoff weakened the area amidst 48 hours of heavy rain at the end of January.

Engineers believe the rains sent debris flowing from the Dolan Fire burn scar which added to the damage.

Crews are still assessing the area to determine how to move forward.

There is no date set for repairs at this time.

The chasm is located about 30 miles north of the San Luis Obispo County line.