Roads closed following fatal crash in Oxnard

Traffic

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police have closed multiple roads following a fatal crash at the intersection of 8th and C Street Thursday night.

The two vehicles reportedly collided around 9:42 p.m.

Police said their traffic unit has responded to investigate the cause of the crash.

It is unclear how many people were involved and how many died.

The roads in the immediate area will be closed for the next several hours. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.