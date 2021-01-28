HWY 246 between Solvang, Buellton closes overnight due to risk of falling trees

Traffic

BUELLTON, Calif. - A major throughway in the Santa Ynez Valley closed Thursday evening following a day of heavy rainfall.

Highway 246/Mission Drive between Solvang and Buellton closed at 6 p.m. at Thumbelina Drive Thursday night. The roadway is set to remain closed through 9 a.m. Friday morning.

The roadway was closed due to trees leaning and a possible risk of trees falling in heavy winds.

Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said crews trimmed trees in the interest of public safety during Thursday's heavy winter storms. That work is set to resume Friday morning. In the meantime, Highway 246 is closed to prevent any trees falling into the road.

Highway 246 is the main artery connecting the Santa Ynez Valley. Shivers said drivers will have to travel on Highway 154 to Highway 101 to circumvent the closure.

