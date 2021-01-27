Intersection partially closed after 4 vehicles crash in Paso Robles

Traffic

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - An intersection was partially closed after four vehicles collided Wednesday night in Paso Robles.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. in the area of S. River Road and Niblick Road in front of the Walmart.

Firefighters and police said the intersection was closed to westbound traffic on Niblick by 7:11 p.m. while the area was cleared.

Drivers were advised to find alternate routes.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash at this time.

The cause remains under investigation by law enforcement.