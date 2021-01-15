One person killed in crash on HWY 1 just north of San Luis Obispo

Traffic

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and CAL FIRE personnel responded to a fatal crash on Highway 1 just outside the city limits of San Luis Obispo Friday evening.

The crash was reported around 6:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway just south of Stenner Creek Road.

CAL FIRE said two vehicles were involved. One person was found to be uninjured while the second had passed away.

TRAFFIC COLLISION: SB HWY 1 x Stenner Creek Rd. Two vehicles involved. One person with no injuries and one deceased. #SanLuisObispo #CountyofSlo pic.twitter.com/nbMUke24oP — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) January 16, 2021

CHP said one of the vehicles was found off the the side of the road in a ditch.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.