Multi-vehicle crash stops traffic on HWY 101 in SLO

Traffic

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo brought traffic to a stop on Friday.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Highway 101 at the Los Osos Valley Road off-ramp. According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, as many as six vehicles were involved in the collision.

Some of the vehicles sustained major damage with vehicles left disabled in the roadway. The crash prompted a SIG alert road closure on Highway 101 while crews moved the vehicles and cleaned debris.

By 5 p.m. a single lane of Highway 101 was reopened.

There are currently no reports of injuries at this time.

Check back for additional details.

For the latest traffic conditions in your area, click here.