City of Goleta completes Cathedral Oaks Road ‘dip’ repair

GOLETA, Calif. - The City of Goleta announced it has completed its Settlement Repair Project on Cathedral Oaks Road between Glen Annie and Los Carneros.

The project repaired the “dip” in the roadway located about 0.5 miles west of the Los Carneros intersection.

It was completed last week, ahead of schedule.

“We are pleased that the dip on Cathedral Oaks Road has been repaired, and we are also happy to share the repair work was completed ahead of schedule and in less than a weeks’ time," said Charlie Ebeling, City of Goleta Public Works Director. "The repair method was based on a thorough geotechnical investigation that ultimately showed that a relatively inexpensive method of leveling the roadway could be used. This method also had far less impacts on roadway users by shortening the construction duration.”

Repairing the dip consisted of injecting material treatment beneath the settled roadway to bring its elevations back to level grade.

The project did not include roadway asphalt surface repairs, however, the city said this will be included in a future paving project after confirmation that roadway settling has been resolved.

The city thanks everyone for their patience during construction.