Winter’s first storm causes chaos on Central Coast roadways

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The pounding rain that swept through Santa Barbara County Sunday night and through Monday morning left behind debris and soaked roads, sending California Highway Patrol officers scrambling.

Both the Santa Maria and Buellton CHP offices reported busy mornings with most officers out responding to crashes. A rockslide on Harris Grade Road near Vandenberg Village also caused disruption for drivers.

