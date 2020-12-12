Vehicle goes over cliff by Highway 166 east of Santa Maria

Traffic

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif. - A vehicle drove off Highway 166 and over the side of a cliff between Santa Maria and New Cuyama on Saturday.

Santa Barbara County Fire received the call around 2:15 p.m. and responded to a portion of the 166 about 20 miles out from Highway 101.

California Highway Patrol reported the vehicle went down near Gifford Rancho Road.

The car was allegedly traveling westbound and tried to pass another vehicle on the highway when the driver somehow drove off the eastbound side of the road.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.