Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Goleta identified

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the person who was killed after being hit by a car in Goleta Friday.

The sheriff's office says Travis Gottlob, 45, of Santa Barbara was killed when he was hit by a car on Cathedral Oaks Road between Los Carneros and Glen Annie roads Friday evening.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area and located Gottlob dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that Gottlob was walking in the road when he was hit by a Mazda Miata. The driver of the Miata cooperated with the investigation and was cleared from the scene.

The sheriff's office is continuing the investigation, but says drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been a factor in the crash. A toxicology report is pending to determine if Gottlob was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Cathedral Oaks was closed for several hours while investigators collected evidence. Anyone with information about the crash or may have had contact with Gottlob on the night of the crash, is urged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.