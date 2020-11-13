Pedestrian struck and killed on Cathedral Oaks in Goleta

Traffic

GOLETA, Calif. - Both lanes of Cathedral Oaks Road were closed from Glen Annie Road to Los Carneros Road in Goleta after a major crash Friday night.

The crash happened around 8:36 p.m. between Glen Annie and Los Carneros.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said a man in his 30's was walking along Cathedral Oaks when he was struck by a car traveling westbound on the road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eliason said the driver of the car was also a man. He did not sustain any injuries during the incident and stayed at the scene for the investigation.

Cathedral Oaks is expected to remain closed for at least a couple more hours while the area is analyzed.

NewsChannel 3 is at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.