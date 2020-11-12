Driver rescued with jaws of life after rollover crash near HWY 154 in Santa Barbara

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters rescued a driver who became trapped in his vehicle after a rollover crash near Highway 154 Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:19 p.m. where the 154 meets State Street.

Witnesses told California Highway Patrol that a Volkswagen Bug was driving about 40 miles per hour down State toward the 154 intersection when he suddenly lost control and rolled off of State Street toward Palapa Restaurant.

County Fire crews used the jaws of life to free the driver from his car before transporting him to the hospital. It is unclear how serious his injuries are at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.