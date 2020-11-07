Rollover crash on HWY 101 results in minor injuries in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria City firefighters responded to a rollover crash off the northbound lanes of Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Saturday.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:46 a.m. near the Santa Maria Way offramp.
CHP reported a dark colored sedan was found on its roof on the right-hand shoulder of the freeway.
At least one victim was still stuck inside the car. Fire crews worked to free them using the jaws of life and assessed their wounds.
Two people were ultimately transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
