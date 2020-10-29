One dead after tire crashes into vehicle on Highway 101 near Paso Robles

Traffic

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - California Highway Patrol reported that one person is dead after a loose tire struck a vehicle on Highway 101 near Paso Robles.

As of about 5 p.m., CHP said the South Spring Street offramp on the northbound side of Highway 101 was closed due to a fatal crash.

Officers reported that a tire came loose and flew off of a fifth-wheel trailer that was traveling on the southbound side of the freeway. The tire reportedly struck a grey Jeep Cherokee driving in the northbound lanes.

One person was killed. It is unclear how many other people or vehicles were involved.

CHP said the Spring Street offramp would remain closed for about one more hour while officers investigated.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.