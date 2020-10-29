Man dies after crashing into tree off HWY 101 in Ventura

Traffic

VENTURA, Calif. - One man died in a car crash in Ventura Wednesday night after his vehicle caught on fire after crashing into a tree.

California Highway Patrol reported that around 9:14 p.m., a single 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Highway 101 near East Main Street.

For reasons that still aren't clear, the man driving the Toyota was unable to safely negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the road and crash into a tree.

Shortly after, the Camry overturned and caught on fire while the driver was still trapped inside. No one else was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

CHP said the driver was never able to escape and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound #2 lane of the 101 freeway and the East Main Street offramp were closed for about 30 minutes while officers conducted an investigation.

While the identity of the driver has not yet been released, CHP said he was a 32-year-old Canoga Park resident.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the crash is asked to call the Ventura County CHP Public Information Officer, Steve Lutzke at (805) 662-2640.