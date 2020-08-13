Skip to Content
Traffic
By
today at 10:44 am
Published 10:42 am

Tax dollars paving the way for smoother roads in many bumpy areas

Road work
Road maintenance has been a priority use for specific voter approved tax dollars in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Work crews have not been slowed by the COVID-19 crisis in Santa Barbara where years of broken and bumpy roads are getting a new look.

Tax dollars approved by voters for specific projects are paving the way for several improvements.

They include new overlay work, paving, bike lanes, and reduced lanes to control traffic flow.

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY NewsChannel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More details, photos and video will be added later today)

Local Politics / Politics / Santa Barbara- S County

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT NewsChannel 3 and KCOY 12 Central Coast News.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply