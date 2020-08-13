Evacuations underway after gas main breaks on Barranca Avenue in Santa Barbara

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to a broken gas main near the corner of Barranca Avenue and Del Sol Avenue in Santa Barbara on Thursday.

City Fire received reports of the gas leak around 2:15 p.m.

Upon arriving, firefighters located an active gas leak in a residential pipeline on the 200 block of Barranca. Evacuations of all nearby residences are underway.

The gas company was called to the scene to mitigate the leak.

Firefighters and gas company personnel will remain on scene until the gas leak is fully stopped.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.