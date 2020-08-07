Resurfacing of Highway 166 near Santa Maria completed

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans reported Thursday that the resurfacing project for a stretch of Highway 166 in north Santa Barbara County has been completed.

The $2.8 million project took place between Obispo Street in Guadalupe and Blosser Road in Santa Maria.

It gave the highway a new rubberized surface which Caltrans said will improve the quality of the roadway. Resurfacing also occurred on the existing shoulder and portions of the two-way left turn pockets.

Rumble strips were also added on the shoulder and center line.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, drivers can call District 5 at 805-568-0858 or visit their website here.