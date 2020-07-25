Traffic breaks to be implemented Sunday on US 101 at San Ysidro, Olive Mill Road in Montecito

Traffic

MONTECITO, Calif. - Caltrans will be implementing traffic breaks in both directions of the US 101 freeway between Olive Mill Road and San Ysidro Road in Montecito on Sunday.

Caltrans said drivers should expect the intermittent traffic breaks to last about 10 minutes each.

The breaks will begin at 6 a.m. and should end around 10 a.m.

These delays are necessary to allow a telecommunications company to move overhead cables across the highway for installation on nearby poles.

California Highway Patrol officers will be in the area to ensure a safe road environment for everyone.

This work will be performed by Fiber Tel Communications, under permit from Caltrans.

Caltrans would like to remind drivers to slow down and move over when passing by construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit their website here.