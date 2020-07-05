Northbound US 101 reopened after rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured near Atascadero

Traffic

ATASCADERO, Calif. - California Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on the northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Atascadero on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. near the Del Rio Road offramp.

CHP said the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames within minutes of the crash. The flames quickly spread to nearby brush. Atascadero police and firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The coroner was called to the scene of the crash around 2:48 p.m. Firefighters confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene after CPR was attempted. Two people sustained injuries.

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 and the Del Rio offramp were temporarily closed by CHP.

As of 3:54 p.m., the #1 lane of Hwy 101 was reopened.

At 4:22 p.m., CHP announced the freeway was fully reopened.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.