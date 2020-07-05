Northbound 101 closed after fatal crash sparks vegetation fire off Highway 101 near Atascadero

Traffic

ATASCADERO, Calif. - California Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on the northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Atascadero on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. near the Del Rio Road offramp.

CHP said the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames within minutes of the crash. The flames quickly spread to nearby brush. Atascadero police and firefighters are on the scene.

The coroner was called to the scene of the crash around 2:48 p.m. Firefighters confirmed one person did die at the scene. It is unclear how many other victims there are.

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 and the Del Rio offramp have been closed by CHP until further notice. Traffic is being diverted.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.