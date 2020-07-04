Vehicle catches fire after overturning on Highway 101 near Arroyo Hondo

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters and California Highway Patrol responded to an overturned vehicle that sparked a brush fire on Highway 101 near Arroyo Hondo.

The call came in around 6:07 p.m. Saturday evening.

The CHP Incident Information Page reported that a Jeep was traveling at a high rate of speed when it toppled onto its side on the righthand side of the northbound Hwy 101.

Within a couple of minutes, the vehicle caught fire and by 6:12 p.m. the Jeep was described as fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters said the driver was able to exit the vehicle before it caught on fire.

Unfortunately, the vehicle fire ignited nearby brush. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene and were able to knock down the small burn before it grew too much.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene by paramedics.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by CHP. Traffic is being controlled in the area.