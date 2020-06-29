4 dead after car crashes into tree on Neal Spring Road near Templeton

Traffic

TEMPLETON, Calif. - Four people were killed after a car crashed into a tree at high speed at the intersection of Neal Spring Road and Deer View Lane near Templeton Monday night.

CAL FIRE and SLO County firefighters received the call around 9:34 p.m.

Firefighters said the car crashed into an oak tree. Three people remained inside the vehicle while one person was ejected on impact.

Firefighters initially reported three people had died, however, a fourth victim was later found. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.