CHP reports deadly crash on Highway 33 in Los Padres National Forest

OJAI, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and Ventura County firefighters responded to a fatal crash on Highway 33 past Ojai, within the Los Padres National Forest.

The crash was called in Sunday afternoon around 3:28 p.m.

As of 4:36 p.m., CHP reported that traffic was flowing on the highway.

It is unclear how many people were injured or what caused the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

