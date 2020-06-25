Motorcyclist dies after crashing on Dominion Road in Santa Maria Valley

Traffic

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters and AMR responded to a single motorcycle crash on the 6300 block of Dominion Road in the Santa Maria Valley Thursday evening.

The crash occurred around 7:09 p.m. east of Orcutt.

The first arriving engine reported locating a single motorcyclist on the ground off the roadway. The motorcyclist was unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse, according to firefighters. CPR was performed on the motorcyclist, however, they unfortunately died at the scene.

County Fire said it is not known at this time if the motorcyclist died from trauma related to the crash or a medical emergency that ensued prior to the crash. The cause of death will be determined after a thorough examination.

CHP reported the involved motorcycle was traveling with a group of five other motorcycles at the time of the collision.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.