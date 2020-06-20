Highway 166 closed after car goes over side east of Santa Maria

Traffic

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters and CHP officers responded to a car that went over the side of Highway 166 about two miles west of Tepusquet Road Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:16 p.m. CAL FIRE, Santa Barbara County Fire, Santa Maria Fire and Los Padres National Forest all responded to the crash.

CAL FIRE said four people are stuck inside the car and are in need of extrication. CHP reported it appears the car is hanging from the guardrail on the side of the highway.

A CHP H-70 helicopter is reportedly on its way to the scene.

CHP is working to temporarily close both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 166 as they respond to the crash.

As of 3:50 p.m., westbound lanes are closed at Tepusquet Road. CHP is working on closing eastbound lanes at Thompson Avenue near the US 101.

Tepusquet is also only open to local traffic at this time.

It is unclear how severe the victims' injuries are.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.