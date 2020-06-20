Four people trapped in car that crashed off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria

Traffic

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters and CHP officers responded to a car that went over the side of Highway 166 about two miles west of Tepusquet Road Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:16 p.m. CAL FIRE, Santa Barbara County Fire, Santa Maria Fire and Los Padres National Forest all responded to the crash.

CAL FIRE said four people are stuck inside the car and are in need of extrication. CHP reported it appears the car is hanging from the guardrail on the side of the highway.

A CHP H-70 helicopter is reportedly on its way to the scene.

It is unclear how severe the victims' injuries are.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.