Car catches fire on US 101 in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - California Highway Patrol responded to a car fire around 3:14 p.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle is reportedly located on the southbound side of Highway 101 near the Betteravia Road offramp. Santa Maria firefighters responded to the scene.

Officers said the white car was fully engulfed in flames and blocking the number three lane of the freeway.

CHP reported the car sustained major fire damage.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

