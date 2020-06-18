Vehicle collides with motorcycle on Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Barbara County

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle in Santa Barbara County Thursday evening.

The crash occurred around 6:12 p.m. in the 4900 block of Foxen Canyon Road at Depot Street in Sisquoc, a census-designated place within the county.

The CHP Incident Information Page reported the motorcycle caught on fire around 6:16 p.m.

CHP is working to block the entire roadway while emergency personnel respond to the crash.

It is still unclear how many people were injured or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.