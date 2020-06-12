One person seriously injured after vehicle rolls over on US 101 at Refugio Road

Traffic

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a rollover crash on the US 101 at Refugio Road Friday evening.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers report the vehicle rolled off the northbound lanes of the freeway onto the southbound lanes.

County Fire said one person was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over. That person sustained major injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. A second person involved in the crash had minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital. Their current conditions are unclear.

Video sent to NewsChannel 3 by a viewer shows traffic at a complete stop on the southbound side of the 101 freeway.

However, CHP reported that only the #1 lane, or fast lane, was blocked while emergency personnel respond to the incident.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.