1 dead, 1 injured after car rolls over on US 101 near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road

Traffic

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire and California Highway Patrol are responding to a serious single-vehicle rollover crash on the southbound side of the US 101 Freeway near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road.

The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. Two people were involved.

CHP said a white SUV rolled over multiple times and is about 75 feet off the righthand-side of the freeway.

SB County Fire sent an engine, truck and battalion chief to the scene. They said extrication was needed to remove the two people from the car.

The driver is reported to have died at the scene. The passenger is being transported to Cottage Hospital in an ambulance with moderate injuries.

All southbound lanes of the 101 are blocked at this time.

The car was severely damaged in the crash. CHP is on scene investigating the crash and performing traffic control.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner was called to the scene of the crash at 1:11 p.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.