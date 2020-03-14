Caltrans puts signs on highways with coronavirus preparedness tips

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - In response to the state's declaration of a state of emergency for the coronavirus, Caltrans decided to launch a statewide campaign along highways.

More than 700 electronic highway signs will be posted with messages urging Californians to actively avoid contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

The signs say things like "COVID-19 Less is More. Avoid Gatherings." and "Disinfect 2 Protect. Wash Your Hands."

“In support of the Governor’s declared emergency, Caltrans is taking proactive measures to help protect the public,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “Using our highway message signs, we are reminding Californians how to help limit the spread of COVID-19.”

These electronic message signs will show different messages at different times.

All messaging will be coordinated with the Federal Highway Administration and the signs will be activated when there are no critical emergency, traffic safety messages or Amber Alerts to display.

For the latest information about the coronavirus in the state, you can visit the California Department of Public Health's website here.