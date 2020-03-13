Car crashes 100 feet down embankment in Santa Ynez

Traffic

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded to a car that went over the side of an embankment in a roundabout on Highway 246 and 154.

The incident occurred around 8:24 p.m. on Friday.

The reporting party said they were able to see the car's headlines from the roadway. CHP said that the car was about 100 feet down and overturned.

They report seeing blood on both sides of the vehicle. No victim has been found yet, however.

CHP requested an airship to search the area. The Sheriff's Office dispatched K9 units to help in the search.

NewsChannel 12 is on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.