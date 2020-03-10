Highway 154 reopens after Camino Fire

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 154 reopened late Tuesday morning after a vegetation fire forced the roadway to close.

The Camino Fire broke out late Monday afternoon along Highway 154 near Painted Cave Road and East Camino Cielo.

The fire burned up the steep hillside directly adjacent to the roadway. The road was closed at around 5 p.m. to give firefighters and their equipment enough space to put out the flames.

The fire burned about five acres and forward progress was stopped Monday evening with additional help coming from rainfall throughout Tuesday morning.

The roadway reopened just 11 a.m.

Traffic was flowing without any stopping, but there were still some emergency vehicles in the area where the fire sparked.

Drivers should still use extra caution while traveling on the highway as crews will likely be in the area on and off throughout the day.