1 person critically injured after car crashes off Highway 166 in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that around 7:53 a.m. on Sunday, County firefighters and Los Padres National Forest responded to a car crash about half-a-mile east of Rockfront Ranch off Highway 166.

County Fire said that the crash involved a single vehicle that went over the side of the highway bridge and dropped about 60 feet down. CHP said the vehicle was located under a bridge.

One woman was confirmed to be trapped inside the car when firefighters arrived. They worked to extricate the woman from the car.

CHP reported that around 9:41 a.m., the driver was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. County Fire said she sustained critical injuries. We do not know her current condition at this time.

Officials were on scene performing traffic control in the area while emergency personnel continued to investigate the cause of the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.