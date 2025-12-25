Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 1:28PM PST until December 25 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
FFWLOX
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…
* Until 600 PM PST.
* At 128 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain falling across the warned area. The expected rainfall
rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. Mud slides and rock slides expected.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. Mud slides and
rock slides.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Mud slides
and rock slides.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Montecito, Carpinteria, Summerland, and Rincon Point.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.