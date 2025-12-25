Flash Flood Warning issued December 25 at 1:28PM PST until December 25 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…

* Until 600 PM PST.

* At 128 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain falling across the warned area. The expected rainfall

rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly. Mud slides and rock slides expected.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. Mud slides and

rock slides.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Mud slides

and rock slides.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Montecito, Carpinteria, Summerland, and Rincon Point.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.