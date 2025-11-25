Grocery prices “take a bite of the budget” ahead of Thanksgiving festivities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, some of your favorite food might take a bigger bite out of your budget than usual.



“I eat only fruits and vegetables. but I see that everything went up,” said one shopper at State Street’s Farmers Market.

Groundwork Collaborative, a progressive advocacy group, says smoked ham is up 50 percent this year.

Ocean Spray cranberry sauce is up 22 percent, and butternut squash is up 12 percent.



“Canned goods are up around 20% as a result of steel and aluminum tariffs. The immigration enforcement provisions being touted by this administration are making it either much more expensive or just less possible to produce as much in our farms and in our meat processing facilities,” said Elizabeth Pancotti of Groundwork Collaborative.

Other staples appear to be doing better.

The Tri County Produce owner says they’ve managed to keep pricing competitive on most items.



“ This 10 pound bag of potatoes is $1.49 each.Where else are you going to find that at?” said Tri County Produce Owner Jaime de Sales.

Their turkey, however, is priced at roughly $120, but they say they sold 5 during the first half of the day.

The American Farm Bureau says turkey prices are down 16 percent and stuffing is down 9 percent.



Groundwork Collaborative says turkey prices they found are nearly flat.



Much can depend on where you shop.



While the data is a mixed bag, shoppers we spoke to felt food costs were too high.



“I think it's been expensive for a few years. But it's fun to get out. It's fun to be in the spirit. And I just wish everybody in Santa Barbara a wonderful Thanksgiving,” said Tristan Gronquist, who lives in Santa Barbara.

Overall, The Bureau Of Labor Statistics says the cost of food at home has risen 2.7% since last year.