High pressure weakens on Tuesday, tracking rain in forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The ridge of high pressure that warmed up the Central Coast over the weekend, will begin to weaken and move east today. Temperatures will still be on the warmer side today only dropping a few degrees before the big cooldown.

Onshore returns today, meaning more fog and stubborn clearing. A dense fog advisory is in place for the Central Coast beach coast line visibility is down to a quarter of a mile so it's important to drive with caution and low beam lights on. Some areas will have pockets of extreme marine layer, so again drive with caution.

Temperatures Tuesday will be in the 70s with parts of the region reaching close to 80. Overnight lows will be in the 50s with some ares in the 60 degree range. Winds are looking light for Tuesday, so head outside and enjoy!

As we head into Wednesday, a trough of low pressure approaches and by Wednesday evening, rain will arrive. Temperatures are expected to drop 7-12 degrees. Currently, rain arrives on Wednesday night and Thursday will be the day with rain, so be sure to brush those umbrellas off. Rain will effect areas in the Santa Lucia mountains and flood prone areas, so a flood watch may be issued, however it's difficult to say how long the rain will linger. Currently, models show scattered showers through Saturday.