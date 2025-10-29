Skip to Content
Federal agents in Oxnard sparks protestors near A Street

KEYT
By
today at 8:53 am
Published 8:16 am

OXNARD, Calif. - Federal agents brought presence began early Wednesday morning on North A street, where protesters have also gathered in response to the ICE agents.  At one point shouting began between protestors and ICE agents. VC Defensa had been live on their Instagram and shared live updates and details. Yellow tape is blocking part of the street and ICE cars are parked outside OASIS real estate and Rescue Mission Alliance.

This is a developing story, we will bring you the latest as it comes in. 

ice
Immigration Customs and Enforcement
KEYT
oxnard
Protestors

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

