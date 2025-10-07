Skip to Content
Two people suffer major injuries in car crash near Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) – CAL FIRE SLO, alongside other emergency crews reported two people with major injuries following a car crash and subsequent vehicle fire near Nipomo just before 3:00 p.m. Monday.

The crash occurred on the Highway 101 and Traffic Way off-ramp; however, the car fire posed no threat to vegetation or grass nearby, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

The car that caught fire was the only vehicle involved, and the San Luis Obispo CHP asked drivers just before 3:30 p.m Monday to expect delays and choose alternate routes, according to CAL Fire SLO.

Emergency personnel remain at the crash site and more information on the incident will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12.

