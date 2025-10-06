Will a new state law prevent future oil spills? Local experts weigh in

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Governor Newsom recently signed Senate Bill 237 into law to stabilize fuel supply and combat high gas prices.



The bill fast tracks oil drilling permits in Kern County, but it places greater restrictions on offshore drilling—something that came about in response to harsh public criticism to Sable Offshore’s attempt to restart the same pipeline that ruptured during the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill.



Assembly Member Gregg Hart says Sable has been blatantly ignoring California's environmental regulations.



“They have defied cease and desist orders from the California Coastal Commission. In fact, the Coastal Commission fined them $18 million, the highest fine that they have ever assessed for a violation of the Coastal Act. And Sable just consistently pretends it can proceed without the approval of the Coastal Commission,” said Hart.



This prompted Hart to draft a bill that solidifies the Coastal Commission’s jurisdiction when it comes to oil production here at home.



Sable would have to apply for a new permit to go through the whole process. It would require environmental review and public hearings.



The Coastal Commission is only one piece of the puzzle.



Along with Senator Monique Limón, Hart focused on increasing oversight of offshore drilling and addressing the hazards of idle oil wells.



Senator Limón’s contribution was on additional safety standards for the production of oil and its transport through the pipeline.



“We're not even saying no to production, we're just saying in order for you to operate, you have to get a permit that ensures that you operate in a safe manner. And that, I think, is unquestionably the right solution to the situation,” said Hart.



Hart says demand for oil in California has been declining the last 10 years.



He says we need some oil production, but emphasized that oil production offshore is more dangerous than it is onshore.



“They may never get their permits to restart that onshore pipeline. But it's just as risky whether or not they'll get the permits to do what they want offshore,” said Environmental Defense Center Attorney Linda Krop.



Last week, Sable Offshore prepared an alternative way to transport crude oil without further state approvals.



Instead of using the onshore pipeline, it’s proposing to use a floating vessel to process and transport oil.