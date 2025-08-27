Fall events in Pismo Beach to look forward to! Emma Rhoads joins the Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, CA. - It is just about the time of year to look forward to Fall events. Pismo Beach has many notable events this Fall.

Emma Rhoads from TJA advertising joined the Morning News to share about the upcoming events like the Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival and the Corgi Take Over Pismo Beach for Corgi Nation Vacation.

The Corgi Beach Festival will take place from September 12-14 where over 200 corgis and their owners will gather for seaside fun and VIP paw-some parties. The event will be free Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In October the 79th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival will take place from October 18-19 at the Pismo Beach Pier. Since 1946 the Pismo Beach tradition brings generations of families and tourist together and is a family-friendly event. The event parade takes place October 19 at 10 a.m. on Price Street.

For more information on events coming up this Fall in Pismo Beach click here.