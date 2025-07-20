Santa Maria Police Department looking for missing elderly person

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) is seeking the public's help in locating a missing elderly man considered at-risk.

The missing 90-year-old Santa Maria man is named Gerald "Gerry" Libsack. He is a white male, stands at 5'11", weighs 172 pounds, has gray hair, and has blue eyes.

He was last seen on foot about 3:30 am on Sunday, July 20th, near Walmart/Home Depot in southeast Santa Maria.

He was wearing a black puffy jacket with the "fields to table" logo, gray sweatpants, and brown Ugg-style slippers.

Anyone who sees Mr. Libsack is urged to call the SMPD or 911 immediately.