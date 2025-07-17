Skip to Content
Top Stories

“Good trouble lives on” in Santa Barbara

Good Trouble Lives On
By
Published 6:58 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Thursday, locals took to the streets of Santa Barbara to protest what they call “an attack on civil and human rights” by the Trump administration.

It’s all part of a national day of non violent action called “Good trouble lives on.”
 
The movement was inspired by the late Congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis, famously known for his quote “Get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”
 
Locals say the current administration is attacking freedom by criminalizing protests and passing voter suppression bills such as the SAVE Act.
 
They say that despite turbulent political times, the power will always be with the people.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content