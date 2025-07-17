“Good trouble lives on” in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Thursday, locals took to the streets of Santa Barbara to protest what they call “an attack on civil and human rights” by the Trump administration.

It’s all part of a national day of non violent action called “Good trouble lives on.”



The movement was inspired by the late Congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis, famously known for his quote “Get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”



Locals say the current administration is attacking freedom by criminalizing protests and passing voter suppression bills such as the SAVE Act.



They say that despite turbulent political times, the power will always be with the people.